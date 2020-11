Eckelkamp, Stephen V., CPA

72, passed Mon., May 4, 2020. Vis. will be at 10am, Sat., Nov. 14, 2020, followed by a memorial Mass at 11am. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4331 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Live streaming is available cathedralstl.org/live. Following Mass the family will host a Zoom reception from 12:15PM – 2PM under Zoom Meeting ID 773 9045 0646 (contact family members for password). For more details, please go to: stlouiscremation.com