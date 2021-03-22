Birenbaum, Steven

March 20, 2021. Steven Birenbaum, age 77, beloved husband of Marsha (nee Rubin) for 40 years; Loving father of Simon (Whitney) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Daniel (Rochel) of Jerusalem, Israel; Adored grandfather of Milo, Sonny, Binyamin, Tzvi Eli, Nechama, and Tzivia; Devoted brother of Bob (Vicki) Birenbaum of Houston, Texas, and Ken (Sandy) Birenbaum of St. Louis; stepbrother to Don Levin, Marilyn Brown, Elaine Unell and brother-in-law to David (Bonnie) Rubin of Chicago, Illinois, and Carl (Gloria Epstein) Rubin of Baltimore, Maryland. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kol Rinah, and the ACLU of Eastern Missouri.

Services: To keep everyone safe and healthy, interment is private. To attend the funeral via live stream please visit bergermemorialchapel.com on Monday, March 22 at 1:00 PM CST.

