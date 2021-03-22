Menu
Steven Birenbaum
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Birenbaum, Steven

March 20, 2021. Steven Birenbaum, age 77, beloved husband of Marsha (nee Rubin) for 40 years; Loving father of Simon (Whitney) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Daniel (Rochel) of Jerusalem, Israel; Adored grandfather of Milo, Sonny, Binyamin, Tzvi Eli, Nechama, and Tzivia; Devoted brother of Bob (Vicki) Birenbaum of Houston, Texas, and Ken (Sandy) Birenbaum of St. Louis; stepbrother to Don Levin, Marilyn Brown, Elaine Unell and brother-in-law to David (Bonnie) Rubin of Chicago, Illinois, and Carl (Gloria Epstein) Rubin of Baltimore, Maryland. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kol Rinah, and the ACLU of Eastern Missouri.

Services: To keep everyone safe and healthy, interment is private. To attend the funeral via live stream please visit bergermemorialchapel.com on Monday, March 22 at 1:00 PM CST.

Berger Memorial Service


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral
1:00p.m.
bergermemorialchapel.com
MO
Berger Memorial Chapel
Marsha, my heart breaks for you and your family on the loss of Steve. He was a special person and will be missed. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Penny
March 26, 2021
Dr. Marsha Birenbaum, My condolences on the loss of your husband, Steven. Wayne Rosenthal (Saint Louis, Mo)
Wayne Rosenthal
March 25, 2021
Deepest condolences. He will be missed!
Ken and Emily Kelton
March 23, 2021
