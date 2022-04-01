Steven Henry Meoli

June 20, 1947 - April 1, 2012

'What do I remember?'

His smile and ready sense of humor; His love and ability to fix most anything from a car to a faucet; His strength of truth; His love for his fellow Vietnam heroes and friends; His generous nature to give of his time and talents; Endless hours of work to support and manage American Warehouse; His love of knowledge and study of science and history; His generous gifts to others always thinking of what they wanted of needed; His love of life and nature; His time in the Boy Scouts and appreciation for what he learned there; His close friends who were there for him; His laughter; His love of animals especially our Boston Terriers; His love of his son, wife and family; His overwhelming generous care of and kindness for his mother.

We love and miss you!