Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Alan Rouff
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Rouff, Steven Alan

passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, February 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline (nee Hilliard) and his son David and daughter-in-law Tricia, his daughter Lisa and his son-in-law Alan Parikh. Steve was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Patrick and Meghan Rouff, and Lily, Sonia, and Thomas Parikh. Steve has two living younger sisters, Paula Helfer (nee Rouff) and Eileen Cook (nee Rouff).

Services: For more information on his life, please visit https://www.schrader.com/obituary/steven-rouff. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Circle of Concern Food Pantry (www.circleofconcern.org). A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My condolences to Jackie and Steve's entire family. That smile and good sense of humor ate two traits that I remember most about Steve. May god bless you as your mourn your loss.
Debbie Shaw-Franke
March 1, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through this difficult time.
jeanette winton
Friend
February 28, 2021
Steven was one of the finest, kindest men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I truly looked forward to seeing him when he would come to Washington to visit Paula and Larry. He will surely be missed
Fern Rose
Friend
February 28, 2021
A finer gentleman than nearly all I have known. Honest. Caring and Sincere. Rare qualities today. The world is a lesser place without you Steve.
Jeffrey Taraschi
Friend
February 28, 2021
Steve’s Marketing company facility was directly behind the original Wildwood City Hall. He had worked on the Incorporation effort and when we realized what a wealth of computer knowledge Steve had, he became our go-to guy for laptops, printers, etc. He was the exact person that a new, struggling City needed. We all came to love him and spent hours in the City Hall kitchen, drinking coffee and solving problems. We felt privileged to call him our friend. We wish comfort to Jacquelyn and David and his extended family.
Sue Cullinane
Friend
February 27, 2021
Eddie and I are very sorry to hear this. We had no idea. If there is anything we can do to help you know we are right across the street. Our deepest sympathies to you and yours. Love Lauri & Eddie Kohn
lauri kohn
Friend
February 27, 2021
Sorry to hear about Steve’s passing. I worked for him for 10 years. He always had great advice and was always optimistic and a pleasure to work with. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Kathy Spiegel
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results