Rouff, Steven Alan

passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, February 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline (nee Hilliard) and his son David and daughter-in-law Tricia, his daughter Lisa and his son-in-law Alan Parikh. Steve was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Patrick and Meghan Rouff, and Lily, Sonia, and Thomas Parikh. Steve has two living younger sisters, Paula Helfer (nee Rouff) and Eileen Cook (nee Rouff).

Services: For more information on his life, please visit https://www.schrader.com/obituary/steven-rouff. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Circle of Concern Food Pantry (www.circleofconcern.org).