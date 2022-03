Sandler, Steven

December 19, 2020. Beloved father of Scott and Andy Sandler. Loving grandfather ("Joe Joe") of Leela, Eli, Reid and Josie Sandler. Beloved brother of Alan Sandler. Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: A celebration of life is planned for the summer. Please contact Scott to be included on the email invite list at [email protected] A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE