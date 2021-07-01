Menu
Steven Robert Van Gorp
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Van Gorp, Steven Robert

Steven Robert Van Gorp was born on November 10, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri and went to his eternal rest on June 21, 2021 in Plano, Texas. Steve lived his early years in St. Louis. Upon graduation from Washington University in St. Louis, Steve pursued his career in Architecture. In the early 90's, Steve traveled to Martha's Vineyard with his life partner Jerry Catabijan. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date and his ashes will be taken to Martha's Vineyard where he had always planned to return with Jerry. To view a full obituary or to convey condolences, please visit tjmfuneral.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
