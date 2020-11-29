Katz, Stuart Michael

73, passed away in the presence of his family on November 23, 2020.

Stu was born in St. Louis to the late Jack and Gertie (Mestman) Katz and graduated from both University City High School and the University of Missouri. After graduating from Mizzou, Stu married the love of his life, Pamela Joy Inger. He served his country honorably in the Army Reserve, and had a long and successful career in the Sales and Marketing organizations of Southwestern Bell and AT&T.

After retirement, Stu enthusiastically volunteered with many organizations, including amassing over 6,500 volunteer hours with the USO of Missouri.

Stuart is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Pamela (Inger) Katz, his sons and daughters-in-law Randal and Sara (Kingsley) Katz, and Joshua and Erica (Finazzo) Katz, as well as his four grandchildren Madeline, Lilah, Jacob, and Eliza Katz. He is also survived by his dear brother, brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law Bruce and Barbara (Rothman) Katz, and Jerry and Judy (Inger) Shanfeld and his many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services: A private graveside service was held at United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

