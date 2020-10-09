Menu
Sue Ann Burke

In Loving Memory of

SUE ANN BURKE

July 11, 1941 - October 9, 2003

God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be; So he put his arms around her and whispered, 'Come to Me' With tearful hearts we watched her fade away. Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A gold heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to use, He only takes the best.

Wife of Patrick Burke, mother of Dale (Susan) Burke and Donna (Robert) Taylor, grandmother of Christy, Jacob and Joe Burke, Steven and Samantha Taylor, great-grandmother of Anna, Kaylie, Ava and Joe.

Sadly missed by all who love you.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
