Bremehr, Sue A.

(nee Smith), Sue A. Bremehr, fortified with the Sacrament of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Thomas Bremehr for 22 years; loving mother of Eddie Nappier and Amanda (Jim) Hurst; proud grandma of Lucas and Kim; cherished daughter of June Smith and the late George Smith; special daughter-in-law to Fran and the late Ken Bremehr; sister-in-law to Dan (Cheryl) Bremehr, Laurie (Bob) Czerniewski and David (Kathleen) Bremehr; loving aunt, cousin and cherished friend to many. Dog lover to Lucy.

Sue was the backbone of Christmas in Crestwood and to the Crestwood community. She was so selfless and always put everyone else first. She was 100% family oriented and a friend to everyone she met.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth - St. Raymond Maronite Catholic Church, 1420 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO 63126. Family welcoming guests at 10 a.m. before Sue's Celebration of Life Mass at 11 a.m. Sue will be dearly missed by all who knew her because to know her was to love her. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.