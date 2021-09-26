Menu
Sue A. Bremehr

Bremehr, Sue A.

(nee Smith), Sue A. Bremehr, fortified with the Sacrament of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Thomas Bremehr for 22 years; loving mother of Eddie Nappier and Amanda (Jim) Hurst; proud grandma of Lucas and Kim; cherished daughter of June Smith and the late George Smith; special daughter-in-law to Fran and the late Ken Bremehr; sister-in-law to Dan (Cheryl) Bremehr, Laurie (Bob) Czerniewski and David (Kathleen) Bremehr; loving aunt, cousin and cherished friend to many. Dog lover to Lucy.

Sue was the backbone of Christmas in Crestwood and to the Crestwood community. She was so selfless and always put everyone else first. She was 100% family oriented and a friend to everyone she met.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth - St. Raymond Maronite Catholic Church, 1420 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO 63126. Family welcoming guests at 10 a.m. before Sue's Celebration of Life Mass at 11 a.m. Sue will be dearly missed by all who knew her because to know her was to love her. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth - St. Raymond Maronite Catholic Church
1420 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth - St. Raymond Maronite Catholic Church
1420 S. Sappington Rd, Crestwood, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom and family- I just heard this sad news yesterday. Although I never met Sue I feel like I knew her so well from all the phone conversations we had. She was always so friendly and cheerful. My condolences to you.
Beth Herbster
October 6, 2021
Dear Tom and Family, Sue was always very kind to us, always a happy moment to speak with her. We are so sorry. We hope you can find some comfort in the happy memories you made together during this painful time. . Again we are very sorry and our healing thoughts are with you.
Michael and Shari Goldberg
September 30, 2021
Mary wear
September 30, 2021
Mary wear
September 30, 2021
Mary wear
September 30, 2021
Your beautiful soul is in the hands of our father (jehovah) for eternity and in my heart forever. May your family and all who love you find peace and comfort in this time of such a great loss of such a beautiful woman. Love, hugs and kisses (mom) you are my angel
Mary wear
September 30, 2021
My sympathies to Sue's family. As a dedicated mover and shaker for Crestwood, she made a lasting mark there. --Eileen Duggan, former City Hall reporter on Crestwood for the South County Times
Eileen Duggan
September 29, 2021
Keena (baby sister)
Family
September 27, 2021
Keena (baby sister)
Family
September 27, 2021
So glad of having the privilege to spend five days with such a magnificent lovely lady and her family. My heart is shattered over loosing my big sister after just getting to meet her for the first time . I love you big sis and you will be dearly missed . I dedicate two songs to you one is by slaughter- fly to the angels And by ozzy osbourne - see you on the other side you are in my heart forever .
Keena (baby sister)
Family
September 27, 2021
