Kimberlin, Sue Ann

Sue Ann Kimberlin (nee Kasden) passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 76. Mother of Renee (John) Fuller and Jim (Karen) Clubb. Grandmother of Daniel, Nathan and John Clubb and Austin and Justin Fuller. Sister of Pam McCoy.

Services: Memorial Service Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 315 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Promise Christian Academy/promisestl.org