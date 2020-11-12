Bielawski, Susan A.

78, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away on November 11, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Minette Kerner Moore. Susan and Donald L. Bielawski were united in marriage on August 30, 1969. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, Catherine (Steven) Gruver of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Richard (Rita) Bielawski of Maplewood, Minnesota, Shelly (Steve) Penny of Cape Girardeau, Steven (Theresa) Bielawski of Troy, Missouri, Mark (Lisa) Bielawski; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Susan loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was gardening and had a great love for books.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen Moore; and sister, Sandra Moore.

Services: Graveside service will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers memorial may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.