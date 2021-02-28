Menu
Susan Selbert Cain Burkett
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Burkett, Susan Selbert Cain

Susan Selbert Cain Burkett was born on December 20, 1940 to Alice Mary Bacher and Marshall A. Selbert in St. Louis, Missouri.

She grew up in Webster Groves and graduated from Webster High School, just like her mother. She went to the University of Missouri in Columbia Missouri, where she met William W. Cain. They were married and 7 months later, he was killed, but out of that union came a son, William W. Cain (Rhonda) a beautiful baby boy. Later she married William Clark Burkett and from that union came 3 wonderful sons, Steven Clark Burkett (Dawn Dillon, Mitchell Clark, Amy Elizabeth and Lydia Grace), Jeffrey Burkett and Christopher D. Burkett (Rose Mary). Susan's family was her life.

Susan's accomplishments include earning a BS in Early Childhood Education in 1974; a MS in Management in 1985; the Kemper Award for writing Barrett Brae, "The Charm of the County, The Tempo of Town Life" in 1998; and the Mudd Award for outstanding service to the Kirkwood Historical Society in 2007.

Susan enjoyed working as the Kirkwood Historical Society Librarian for over 20 years and hates to leave the town and people she loved so much.

Services: Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
I have a friend that lives in the same neighborhood as Sue did. I have always enjoyed watching Sue walk her two huskies and finally got to meet her and the huskies just this fall. She was a very nice person and was so proud of those two huskies.
Kelly
March 5, 2021
