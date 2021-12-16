Casmier, Susan B.

Susan Casmier was born in New York City on August 25, 1939. She moved to Los Angeles when she was eight years old with her family. A Susan Miller Dorsey High School graduate, she was the first to graduate from college , a UCLA Bruin, USC Trojan, and a CSUN Matador.

She was a lifelong educator.She taught at Forest Park Community College, Florissant Valley Community College (SLCC), Los Angeles Valley College and DeVRy Institute of Technology.

After leaving teaching, she worked for the LA Public Library as an Adult Literacy Coordinator.

She believed passionately in social justice and volunteered her time for many elections ( Bernie and Obama). She was a uniion leader, an educator, a great reader, jazz lover, loving and present friend, and a fantastic grandma. She loved dogs and babies. She loved her family and friends.

She leaves behind her daughter Elizabeth Casmier, a brother Joseph Bobrow, cousins Debra and Raphael Mipos, and two grandsons, Abrahm Cleveland and Charles Harring-Williams. She had many step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren and friends that loved her and will miss her.

Services: Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Studio City, CA on December 18, 2021.

Donations can be made to the UNCF, SPCA, or Arthritis Foundation