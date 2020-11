Tintera, Susan Elaine

(nee Galeski) passed away on October 26, 2020. She loved fishing, camping, animals, and BBQ. Spouse of Wence Tintera.

She was preceded in death by her mother Janet Galeski and and grandparents August and Edna Rieger.

Beloved daughter of Joseph and Janet Galeski (friend, Dottie Schwent-Jones), dear sister of Cathy Prehm, Joe (Pam), Gary (Lisa) Galeski, Terri (Randy) Winkler, Scott (Lisa) Galeski, and Jill (Matt) Niedringhaus. Dear aunt of Michael (Laina) and Nick (Melissa) Prehm, Sarah Spain, Heidi (Jeff) Jones, Margaret, William and Claire Winkler, Rachel, Sarah, Gary (Susan), Ben, and Sam Galeski, and Katherine Niedringhaus. Great-aunt of 10.