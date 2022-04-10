Halliburton, Ruth Sharon

(nee Elser), passed away, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Edward G. Halliburton; loving mother of Jim (Joanne) Halliburton, Scott (Diane) Halliburton and the late Janet Lynn Halliburton; loving grandmother of Emily (AJ) Munn, Kaleigh (Todd) Adrian, Andrew Halliburton and Trevor Halliburton, great-grandmother of Felicity Munn, dear sister of Dixie (Jim) Covert, Jo Ellen (Bob Henze) Reed and John Reed. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Sharon loved cooking, needlepoint and watching her sons and grandchildren swim. She enjoyed her careers in photography and early childhood education and was extremely generous with her time and gifts. She will be dearly missed.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, April 10, 4:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Monday, April 11, 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Visitation Sunday, April 10, 1-4 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.