Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Joan Hayes

Hayes, Susan Joan

(Nee: Finkes) passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Thursday December 23, 2021 at the age of 67. Beloved daughter of the late Paul F. and Helen L. (nee: Kleine) Finkes; loving wife of 19 years to Mark R. Hayes; dear mother of Kris Wallingsford (Nicole), Eric Wallingsford (C.J.), cherished grandmother of Kaleb and Isabella Wallingsford; loving sister of Paul Finkes, Kathleen Velders, Michael Finkes (Linda), Stephen Finkes (Debbie); Susan was a loving aunt, great aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

Susan was very proud to be an RN and touched many, many lives over the years. She enjoyed the simple things in life with her husband.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Hutchens-Stygar Confluence Reception Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles.

Memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.