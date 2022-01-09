Hayes, Susan Joan

(Nee: Finkes) passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Thursday December 23, 2021 at the age of 67. Beloved daughter of the late Paul F. and Helen L. (nee: Kleine) Finkes; loving wife of 19 years to Mark R. Hayes; dear mother of Kris Wallingsford (Nicole), Eric Wallingsford (C.J.), cherished grandmother of Kaleb and Isabella Wallingsford; loving sister of Paul Finkes, Kathleen Velders, Michael Finkes (Linda), Stephen Finkes (Debbie); Susan was a loving aunt, great aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

Susan was very proud to be an RN and touched many, many lives over the years. She enjoyed the simple things in life with her husband.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Hutchens-Stygar Confluence Reception Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles.

Memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.