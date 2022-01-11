Menu
Susan Perry Morgan
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ

Morgan, Susan Perry

72, better known as 'Susie', passed away peacefully at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 5, 2022. Susie was born on February 24, 1949 to her father William David Perry and her mother Mary Cook Perry. She was raised in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated from Mary Institute St. Louis in 1967.

Susie was all about living life to the fullest. She was most well-known for her endless devotion to her three children, lovingly referred to as mes enfants; her incredible friendships to so many; her avid world travels; and her appreciation of a good glass of Prosecco. Susie's kindness, strength and loyalty will be remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her three children, Kimberly, Peter, and Laura Morgan; her older brother, David Perry; her sister-in-law, Nancy Perry, and her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Services: A private service and reception will be held on January 14, 2022, at El Chorro in Paradise Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley or HonorHealth Research and Innovation Institute. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Service
El Chorro
Paradise Valley, AZ
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
I will always remember Susie from Bennett College days for her zest for life and her beautiful smile. I know she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was truly special.
Joanne Hanna
Friend
January 11, 2022
