Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Jane O'Neill
FUNERAL HOME
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO

O'Neill, Susan Jane

passed away on June 8, 2021, at the age of 81.

Services: Visitation Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Funeral Friday, June 18, 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. Cemetery: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pitman Funeral Home
1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church
7701 Hwy N, Dardenne Prairie, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.