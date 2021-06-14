O'Neill, Susan Jane

passed away on June 8, 2021, at the age of 81.

Services: Visitation Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Funeral Friday, June 18, 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. Cemetery: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.