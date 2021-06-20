Menu
Susan E. Pate
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Pate, Susan E.

(nee Erwin) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James V. Pate. Dear mother of Phillip (Laura) Pate, Cheryl (Robert) Trewatha, and Kevin (Julie) Pate. Dear grandmother of James, Charlie (Emily), Alex, Emily, Grace, and Jack. Dear sister of Judy Robinson. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

A graduate of Washington University, Sue also received her Master's in art education. She was a dedicated art teacher/Director in the Mehlville School District for over 30 years. Sue enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in her retirement, traveling with her husband, and painting. Sue was an incredible artist, leaving her family with dozens of artworks filled with light and joy.

Services private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to Sue's children, who were the light of her life. I worked under Sue's leadership in the art department. She created an atmosphere of cooperation and sharing. Professional development became fun because I wanted to add to the discussions and ideas and help solve that problems that arose because of the department she created. Grateful to Sue for many things. Rest in Peace.
Debbie Shannon
Work
June 26, 2021
Sue was the Director of Art at Mehlville School District. I taught in her department. She was a wonderful leader and friend. We shared many years together teaching. My deepest sympathy to her beloved children and grandchildren. You were the light of her life.
Mary Drastal
Work
June 23, 2021
Susan and I lived close to one another when we grew up. I was always jealous of Susan because her babysitting jobs paid 50 cents an hour and mine paid only 25 cents. On a number of occasions Susan kindly gave me her babysitting jobs. Susan was a lovely person and I am glad I grew up with her. It is a pleasure to read of all her successes. In deepest sympathy. Dot Miriani
Dorothy Miriani
Friend
June 22, 2021
Sue was the first person I met when i moved to Valencia who shared na interest in gardening with me. We spent many hours together pulling weeds and planting shrubs, and becoming great friends. She thought my condo walls needed some "professional help" and proceeded to paint pictures of the flowers in our landscape. They hang on my walls to this day, and every time i look at them i think of her. I will dearly miss her.
Sandra Z Mahler
Friend
June 21, 2021
