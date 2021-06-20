Pate, Susan E.

(nee Erwin) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James V. Pate. Dear mother of Phillip (Laura) Pate, Cheryl (Robert) Trewatha, and Kevin (Julie) Pate. Dear grandmother of James, Charlie (Emily), Alex, Emily, Grace, and Jack. Dear sister of Judy Robinson. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

A graduate of Washington University, Sue also received her Master's in art education. She was a dedicated art teacher/Director in the Mehlville School District for over 30 years. Sue enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in her retirement, traveling with her husband, and painting. Sue was an incredible artist, leaving her family with dozens of artworks filled with light and joy.

Services private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.boppchapel.com