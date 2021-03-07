Stickney, Susan A.

Susan A. Stickney, 69, found peace on March 5, 2021, at home in the care of her children. Susan grew up in Marion, IA, daughter of the late Harold & Genevieve Stickney. She lived in Brentwood & belonged to Central Presbyterian Church for 43 years. Susan always had room for more at her table. We remember fondly her stories, radiant smile, & glamorous laugh.

Susan was the proud mother of Jon Youngman & Meghan Pinson, dear grandmother of Alex & Elliot, beloved sister of Tom, Jim, & the late Danny Stickney. Her life was bounded by love, family, and many dear friends. She will be deeply missed.

The family will host a celebration of Susan's life when conditions allow.