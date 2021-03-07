Menu
Susan A. Stickney

Stickney, Susan A.

Susan A. Stickney, 69, found peace on March 5, 2021, at home in the care of her children. Susan grew up in Marion, IA, daughter of the late Harold & Genevieve Stickney. She lived in Brentwood & belonged to Central Presbyterian Church for 43 years. Susan always had room for more at her table. We remember fondly her stories, radiant smile, & glamorous laugh.

Susan was the proud mother of Jon Youngman & Meghan Pinson, dear grandmother of Alex & Elliot, beloved sister of Tom, Jim, & the late Danny Stickney. Her life was bounded by love, family, and many dear friends. She will be deeply missed.

The family will host a celebration of Susan's life when conditions allow.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
My condolences to you all. Susie and I used to play together as little girls. She will be missed.
Patricia Price
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We knew Susan and Danny from our Marion School days. Our parents also knew each through both families owning local business. She will be missed by family and friends alike.
Ron and Fuf Renfer
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of your loss. Susan was a wonderful, fun and positive person. I so enjoyed getting to know her and will miss our talks on the phone. I will keep you all in my prayers as you grieve the loss of your wonderful mother, grandmother, sibling, and friend to so many -including me.
Marty McCurry
March 8, 2021
