Lindsay, Susannah

Our darling Susannah departed this life on October 25, 2020, after a long hard struggle with metastatic breast cancer. She leaves behind her beloved sons Michael, Alex and Camden. Susannah was the cherished daughter of Judy Rieder and Jerry Rieder, predeceased by husband Joe, sister Jennifer and father Jerry. Wife, mother, teacher, friend to many. All of us will miss her laugh, cheerfulness, love and courage. Rest in peace dear one.