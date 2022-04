I am truly sorry for your loss. Susie was a phenomenal educator, a caring administrator and a great friend. Our children (Justin & Jasmine) really flourished in her care at Delmar Gardens North Early Childhood Center. She was a driving force in providing a solid educational foundation for them. They are advanced academically today because of the strong parent-school partnership we had. I was honored to call her my friend. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time and always.

Dorothy Allen Bell Friend June 26, 2021