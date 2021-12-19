Smith, Sybil Conn

Sybil Conn Smith died peacefully at home on December 13, 2021, at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Robert Lee Smith, the mother of Kathryn Denner (Charles Brooks) and Brian Smith (Pam Merrell), and the sister of the late Robert "Sonny" Conn (Joyce), the late Max Conn (Ruby) and Sid Conn (Elaine) of Atlanta and Thomas Conn (Billie Sue) of Nashville.

Sybil was born in 1928 and raised in a cotton mill village in Atlanta during the Great Depression. After high school she went to work as a secretary, eventually becoming Secretary to the President of the First National Bank of Atlanta.

Sybil met her future husband Bob, who lived in St. Louis, when they were both vacationing in Daytona Beach, Florida. Sybil and Bob married in May 1957. They soon moved to Jefferson County, Missouri, where Bob practiced law. Sybil took charge of raising their daughter and son, who will forever be grateful for the love and energy she put into motherhood. Bob often said he could not have become a successful lawyer without Sybil's help and support. After he retired, he and Sybil lived in St. Louis County, and several years ago they moved to Friendship Village Retirement Community in Sunset Hills. At the time of Bob's death, they had been married for 63 happy years.

Sybil was a lifelong learner who loved to read. Among many other interests, Sybil especially enjoyed tennis, traveling, Sanibel Island, Florida and Jeopardy!

Sybil had four younger brothers whom she adored. She was blessed with five wonderful sisters-in-law and a special cousin by marriage who became a best friend. She cherished her many lifelong friendships, from schoolmates in Atlanta to the "Cultured Hayshakers", Women's Fellowship at St. Martin and St. Lucas Churches, tennis groups at Sunset and Concord Tennis Clubs, and the "Walkers". She enjoyed making new friends during her time at Friendship Village.

Sybil was a true Southern Lady in the "Steel Magnolias" style. Her family and friends will miss her tremendously and remember her with love.