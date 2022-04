Goldenhersh, Tamadean Altman

Age 96 in Jerusalem on September 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Marvin W. Goldenhersh; dear mother and mother-in-law of Del (Phyllis) Goldenhersh, Michael (Batsheva) Goldenhersh, and Murray Goldenhersh (Lisa); dear grandmother of Lee Garland (Jeffrey), Elizabeth Kline (Aryeh), Benjamin Goldenhersh, Jane Tenzer (Adam), Samuel Goldenhersh (Rivka), Shraga Goldenhersh (Perri), Leah Spitz (Gabi), Yaffa Pollak (Mani), Shoshana Metzger (Yoav), Yaacov Goldenhersh (Hanna), Rivka Becker (Yaakov), Binaymin Goldenhersh (Limor), Shaya Goldenhersh, Sura Sohn (Elazar), Leebie Goldenhersh (Tamar), Tirtza Friedman (Aryeh), Rnana Rapp (Eli), and Akiva Goldenhersh (Penina); dear great-grandmother of 63; daughter of the late Issac and the late Leah Altman; dear sister of the late Jacob Altman (late Ann), the late Ann Engel (late Lewis), and the late Frank Altman (late Ilse); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Tamadean's burial occurred in Jerusalem on September 30. Memorial contributions preferred to Young Israel of St. Louis or Agudas Israel of St. Louis. Please visit

