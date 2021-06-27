Menu
Tamara Sue Duggan
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
311 Wood St.
O'Fallon, MO

Duggan, Tamara Sue

age 63, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born September 27, 1957 to Virginia Leonard, nee Webster and Edward Leonard.

Tamara is survived by husband Gerard Duggan, daughters Jessica Cook (Chris) and Lindsay Duggan, sister Barbara Villa (Peter), brother-in-law Gary McGuire, 3 grandchildren: Matthew, Maria, and Lila Cook, friends, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephewsTamara was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Virginia Leonard and sister Deborah McGuire.

Tamara was primarily a stay at home mother/grandmother, but worked several jobs outside the home including Home Federal, Graphic World, and St. Peters/O'Byrne's Catholic Store.

Tamara's interests included reading, live music, classic rock, quilt socials, antiques, and spending time with her family. She was a huge animal lover and had a special bond with her pets.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation or the Humane Society of Missouri.

Services: Visitation Monday, June 28, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Baue Funeral Home O'Fallon, 311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO. Visitation Tuesday, June 29, 9:30-10:30 a.m.. with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N. Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO
Jun
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO
Jun
29
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
403 N. Main Street, O'Fallon, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
