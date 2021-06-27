Duggan, Tamara Sue

age 63, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born September 27, 1957 to Virginia Leonard, nee Webster and Edward Leonard.

Tamara is survived by husband Gerard Duggan, daughters Jessica Cook (Chris) and Lindsay Duggan, sister Barbara Villa (Peter), brother-in-law Gary McGuire, 3 grandchildren: Matthew, Maria, and Lila Cook, friends, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephewsTamara was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Virginia Leonard and sister Deborah McGuire.

Tamara was primarily a stay at home mother/grandmother, but worked several jobs outside the home including Home Federal, Graphic World, and St. Peters/O'Byrne's Catholic Store.

Tamara's interests included reading, live music, classic rock, quilt socials, antiques, and spending time with her family. She was a huge animal lover and had a special bond with her pets.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation or the Humane Society of Missouri.

Services: Visitation Monday, June 28, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Baue Funeral Home O'Fallon, 311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO. Visitation Tuesday, June 29, 9:30-10:30 a.m.. with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N. Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Visit Baue.com