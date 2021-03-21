Ricks, Teddy R.

on March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Glenna D. Ricks; loving father of Rhonda (the late Robert) McCumber and Thomas Ricks; cherished grandfather of Sean (Cristina) and Colin McCumber, Caitlin (Colin) Adams, Abagael and Nelson Ricks; dear brother of Jean Choate, Bill Ricks, Patricia Sherrill and the late Maurine Dills; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, March 26, 8:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Toys for Tots appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.