Teddy R. Ricks
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ricks, Teddy R.

on March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Glenna D. Ricks; loving father of Rhonda (the late Robert) McCumber and Thomas Ricks; cherished grandfather of Sean (Cristina) and Colin McCumber, Caitlin (Colin) Adams, Abagael and Nelson Ricks; dear brother of Jean Choate, Bill Ricks, Patricia Sherrill and the late Maurine Dills; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, March 26, 8:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Toys for Tots appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
26
Funeral
8:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just recently learned of Uncle Ted's passing. Aunt Glenna was my dad's sister. I met them along with Rhonda and Tommy in the late 1960s when they came south to visit us. They were both very kind and wonderful people. I had two opportunities to spend time with them before going overseas in 1984 and coming back in 1985. I offer condolences from me and the rest of the Drew family here in North Carolina to Rhonda, Tommy and their families. Ted is reunited with the love of his life, Glenna!
Michael Drew
April 16, 2021
Uncle Ted was my favorite Uncle and the Best Santa Claus ever. He was a kind , gentle man who loved the Lord. And I will miss him every day. My condolences go out to my Cousin Rhonda, and Tommy, and their families.
Carolyn Rideout
March 23, 2021
A grateful nation thanks you
March 23, 2021
My sincere sympathies to the family. Recalling fun times living next door to you in Maplewood. Ted was such a caring and friendly husband and father not to mention a wonderful neighbor. He is in a much better place now. Rest In Peace Ted.
Tom Stevener
March 21, 2021
