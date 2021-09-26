Menu
Teri Lynn Bearden
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Bearden, Teri Lynn (Valentine)

of Sunset Hills, MO passed away on September 15, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Bearden as well as her parents Nanette and Robert Wright, and Clarance Valentine along with many other beloved friends and family.

Teri is survived by her two daughters; Emily Stelzer (Tom) of Washington, MO and Taylor Bearden of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren Eleanor and Henry Stelzer; siblings, Dan Valentine (Cindy), Jill Riecker (Rob) and Joseph Wright as well as several adored nieces and nephews.

As owner and operator of Merb's Candies since the 1980s, she was very proud to be a local, woman-owned business which has been satisfying St. Louis' sweet tooth since the 1920s. She always said that everything made at Merb's, was "made with love", and it truly was. She put her heart and soul into making Merb's Candies the St. Louis staple that we all know and love.

A true philanthropist, Teri supported many local charities and volunteered her time and talents offering to do just about anything that was asked of her. She was a very generous and loving woman who never wanted to say "no" when someone would ask for her help. She was told on numerous occasions that she was "donating more product than she was making."

Among the things Teri was most passionate about were traveling, crafting, spoiling her dogs, bringing home special collectibles and antiques she found, and spending time with loved ones.

Teri was a breast cancer survivor and most recently, a recipient of an organ transplant. If you are not already a registered organ donor, we encourage you to become one.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to one of these in her honor: The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill

sickandelderly.com or Mid-America Transplant Foundation.

midamericatransplant.org

Services: A celebration of life will be held for Teri Bearden on October 3, 2021 with a private gathering.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Emily and Taylor. Mrs. Roche St. Elizabeth Academy cafeteria
Mrs. Roche
Friend
September 28, 2021
Tom Busken
September 27, 2021
Teri (and Jill) babysat my 3 children back in the 60s and 70s. They were my favorite girls! I ran into Teri over the years at The Botanical Garden and at Merbs. She never failed to remember me and Jennifer, Terri and John. We would reminisce awhile. It was fun for me to connect with Teri after she had children of her own. I am guessing she was a great Mom!
Janice cronin
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results