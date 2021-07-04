Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Terry "Dean" Ely
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ely, Terry "Dean"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, May 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Lisa Ely (nee Deiters); loving father of Rachel Ely; dear son of Bernard Ely and the late Terry Garlove; dear step-bother of Tyler Ely; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) on Friday, July 9, 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Andre's West following. Interment will be held in private. KUTIS AFFTON service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
Jul
9
Memorial Mass
11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Valley Park, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
