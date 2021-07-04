Ely, Terry "Dean"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, May 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Lisa Ely (nee Deiters); loving father of Rachel Ely; dear son of Bernard Ely and the late Terry Garlove; dear step-bother of Tyler Ely; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) on Friday, July 9, 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Andre's West following. Interment will be held in private. KUTIS AFFTON service.