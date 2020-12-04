Menu
Terry L. Hunter

Hunter, Terry L.

Asleep in Jesus on Mon., (11/30/20), at age 76. Beloved father of Ryley (Douglas) Marchion and Thomas (Jennifer) Hunter; loving grandfather of Thomas Jr. and Victoria Hunter and Quinlan Marchion; dear brother of David (Jill) Hunter, Darlene (Alan) Gann, Linda (Dennis) Pratte, Nancy (Thomas) Meyers and the late Thomas (Ryley surviving) Hunter Jr. and Lance Hunter; dear son of the late Thomas E. Sr. and Lorraine Hunter; friend to many and special friend of Donna White and Bill Hynes.

Services: Visitation Sun., (12/6/20) from 2:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. and funeral service Mon., (12/7/20) at 9:30 a.m. - both at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Interment J.B. National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129
Dec
7
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129
