Wozniak, Terry L. Sr.

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen Wozniak (nee Mills); loving father of Kelly Hart, Tracey Topp, and Terry Wozniak Jr.; dear grandpa of Brett, Brendon, Riley, Korey, Elena, Adam, and Kelcey Hart, Ryan Wozniak and the late Madden Wozniak; dearest brother-in-law to Scott Amelung; special friend of Cindy Johnson and Katie; dear great-grandfather, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, December 9, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Downs Syndrome. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.