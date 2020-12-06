Menu
Terry L. Wozniak Sr.

Wozniak, Terry L. Sr.

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen Wozniak (nee Mills); loving father of Kelly Hart, Tracey Topp, and Terry Wozniak Jr.; dear grandpa of Brett, Brendon, Riley, Korey, Elena, Adam, and Kelcey Hart, Ryan Wozniak and the late Madden Wozniak; dearest brother-in-law to Scott Amelung; special friend of Cindy Johnson and Katie; dear great-grandfather, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, December 9, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Downs Syndrome. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Dec
9
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Terry was a great man who I know will be missed terribly. Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you.
Rita Stephens
December 6, 2020