Roderique, Terry N.

Passed on May 29, 2021. Dear son of Forrest and Mamie Roderique (nee Hopper); father of Renee, brother of Donna, Bruce and Keith, grandfather of Owen Jefcoat, special friend of Linda Bohn and many others. Services: Memorial gathering at Fey Funeral Home on Wed., June 9 from 4-8 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association or de Greeff Hospice House.