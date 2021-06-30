Menu
Terry William Salfen

Salfen, Terry William

Passed away, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 50 years to Nancy Salfen (nee Walchshauser); loving father of Robin (Chad) Cornett, Julie (Billy) Doherty and Mark (Erin) Salfen; loving grandfather of Alex, Emily, Evan, Colin and Caroline Cornett and Will, Drew, Ty, and Savannah Doherty; son of the late Harold & Marge Salfen; brother of Mac (Faith) Salfen and Ron (Peggy) Salfen and the late Jack Salfen, Kathy Kuipers and Marty Salfen; dear uncle, cousin and friend to all.

Terry was an officer in the Navy. He was a teacher, coach and administrator in the Hazelwood School District. He served as a councilman for the City of Hazelwood. He volunteered for meals on wheels. He served on the board of T.E.A.M. He was a member of Gideons International. He was an active member of the Florissant Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the Florissant Presbyterian Church, 660 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031.

Services: Visitation, Friday, July 2, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Florissant Presbyterian Church, 660 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery will be private.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Florissant Presbyterian Church
660 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO
Jul
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Florissant Presbyterian Church
660 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO
