Ward, Terry George

Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Borage-Ward; loving father of Lydia Ward; dear son of the late Dempsey and Dorothy Ward; dear brother of Gary (Judy) Ward, Sherry Ruiz and the late Perry Ward; our dearest son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, grandfather, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral and burial service at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. Kutis Affton service.