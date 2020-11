McConnaughhay, Thadoris and Alma

Passed from this life on Friday, October 30, 2020 in their High Ridge, MO home.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123 Monday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. with the Memorial Service following at 11:30 a.m. Committal Service and Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.