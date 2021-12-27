Clark, Thelma Irene

(nee Eickhoff) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., Dec. 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Harrel D. Clark; dear mother and mother-in-law of Janet (Perry) Mehrhoff, Nick Clark and Ed (Ginny Lee) Clark; loving grandmother of Joshua and Shawn Mehrhoff, Amanda (Josh) Stephens and great-grandmother of Harper Lee Stephens; dear sister of George (Barb) Eickhoff; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Tues., Dec. 28, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Presentation Church, 8860 Tudor Ave., Overland on Wed., Dec 29 at 11 a.m. with visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.

