Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Irene Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO

Clark, Thelma Irene

(nee Eickhoff) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., Dec. 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Harrel D. Clark; dear mother and mother-in-law of Janet (Perry) Mehrhoff, Nick Clark and Ed (Ginny Lee) Clark; loving grandmother of Joshua and Shawn Mehrhoff, Amanda (Josh) Stephens and great-grandmother of Harper Lee Stephens; dear sister of George (Barb) Eickhoff; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Tues., Dec. 28, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Presentation Church, 8860 Tudor Ave., Overland on Wed., Dec 29 at 11 a.m. with visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road, Overland, MO
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Presentation Church
8860 Tudor Ave., Overland , MO
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Presentation Church
8860 Tudor Ave., Overland , MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We met Thelma and members of her family at NHC St. Charles and she was always smiling. It was clear how much she loved and was loved—we are very saddened by her passing. We send our sincere condolences to your family.
Tricia and Ed Bisoux/Humble
Friend
December 30, 2021
Thelma,you will be missed my good friend but knowing you are in a good place brings me joy. Rest in peace Tilly.
Peggy Goss
Family
December 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. I will treasure the great memories and keep you close to my heart. I will love you and miss you always.
Lisa Goss
Family
December 29, 2021
The Schultz Family extends our deepest sympathy on the loss of your dear mother. We have such fond memories of her kindness and sweet smile! We are praying with you and for you.
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results