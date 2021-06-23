Hartnett, Thelma McCollum
Born September 26, 1920, Thelma completed her time with on June 8, 2021 in her home of seventy years and with her two children at her bedside. Thelma's husband of 57 years, Godfrey, died in 1999. Thelma is survived by her daughter Jan, her grandchildren John, Jeffrey, and Stephanie, her great-grandchildren Aidan and Bennett; and her son John and his wife Susan. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 South Bompart, Webster Groves on Wednesday, July 14 at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Scholarship Fund, Ursuline Academy, 341 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.