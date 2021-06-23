Menu
Thelma McCollum Hartnett
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021

Hartnett, Thelma McCollum

Born September 26, 1920, Thelma completed her time with on June 8, 2021 in her home of seventy years and with her two children at her bedside. Thelma's husband of 57 years, Godfrey, died in 1999. Thelma is survived by her daughter Jan, her grandchildren John, Jeffrey, and Stephanie, her great-grandchildren Aidan and Bennett; and her son John and his wife Susan. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 South Bompart, Webster Groves on Wednesday, July 14 at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Scholarship Fund, Ursuline Academy, 341 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
14
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
9 South Bompart, Webster Groves, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Mrs. Hartnett taught me typing in the 1970's. What a blessing it has been to have that skill. What has been an even greater blessing is to have witnessed Mrs. Hartnett's tremendous love and dedication to our high school, Ursuline Academy. What a tremendous role model and person. You will be greatly missed, Mrs. Hartnett, and your life made a remarkable difference.
Mary (McDermott) Lang
School
July 15, 2021
I knew Thelma as a member of Emmanuel Church and a loyal supporter of Episcopal City Mission. She was always so upbeat and enthusiastic, a smile on her face, happy to be alive and proud of her age. "I'm 99!" she'd joyfully announce. Thelma was an amazing woman who impacted countless lives in important and positive ways. We'll miss her! May she rest in peace, and light perpetual shine upon her.
Angela Breeher
July 8, 2021
There will never be another Thelma! Her heart and soul dedicated to the Ursuline Academy community will always be appreciated by the young woman that cross that threshold because of her hard work. Thanks to her family for sharing her with our school for so many years. We ARE GRATEFUL!! Have fun playing golf with your buddy now. Hi to Godfrey also!!
Sue Patton Remspecher '72
School
June 25, 2021
