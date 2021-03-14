Bohac, Theodora A. "Teddi"

(nee Rappi) Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Charles R. "Chick" Bohac; dear mother of Becky Wagner and Denise (David) Hydar; dear grandmother of Kathleen, Matthew and Richard; dear great-grandmother of Ethin, Jacob, Jason, Jamie, Bentley and Paisley; dear sister of Kathleen Weast and Geralyn Timmons; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, March 17, 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m.