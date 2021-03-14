Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theodora A. "Teddi" Bohac
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bohac, Theodora A. "Teddi"

(nee Rappi) Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Charles R. "Chick" Bohac; dear mother of Becky Wagner and Denise (David) Hydar; dear grandmother of Kathleen, Matthew and Richard; dear great-grandmother of Ethin, Jacob, Jason, Jamie, Bentley and Paisley; dear sister of Kathleen Weast and Geralyn Timmons; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, March 17, 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
17
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with The Bohac Family. We are very sorry for your loss.
Cathy Bacon
March 22, 2021
We were neighbors with the Rappi family. We lived on the corner of Utah and Spring Theodora and I were in the same class at St. Prius. Eternal memories of Theodora. May she go home on the wings of angels. Prayers for her family and friends. Kathy I will be thinking about you and your Mom and Dad. Your Mother would invite me over for home made pizza. Sweet thoughts from our past.
Victoria Martin
March 15, 2021
My love and sympathy to your family and you are in my prayers. I never had the opportunity to spend much time with Aunt Teddi but i remember as a young child as her being very friendly,bubbly, & extremely funny. My love to all
Vonnie Bohac & Family
March 14, 2021
My prayers and love are with you all
Vonnie Bohac family
March 14, 2021
We are so very sorry for your tremendous loss. Your are all in our prayers.
Valerie and Stephen Davis
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results