Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theodore A. "Ted" Stocker Sr.

Stocker, Sr., Theodore A. "Ted"

88, passed Monday, November 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Nola May Stocker (nee Boegemann); Survived by his children, Ted, Greg, Bruce, Steve and Jennifer; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, 11/19 from 4-8 PM at Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant. Funeral Mass on Friday, 9:30 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Full obituary may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.