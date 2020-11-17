Stocker, Sr., Theodore A. "Ted"

88, passed Monday, November 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Nola May Stocker (nee Boegemann); Survived by his children, Ted, Greg, Bruce, Steve and Jennifer; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, 11/19 from 4-8 PM at Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant. Funeral Mass on Friday, 9:30 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Full obituary may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com