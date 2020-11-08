Slein, Theodore M.

81, passed away on October 31, 2020.

Ted was born in St. Louis, MO on March 12, 1939, to Max and Lillian Slein. Ted is proceeded in death by his first wife Lynn Slein and his second wife Joan Slein. Ted leaves behind his deeply beloved children, Alison Slein and Philip Slein.

Ted was a kind and loving man who was known for his generosity and gentle spirit. He was passionate about the arts, and loved collecting paintings and photography. He was deeply interested in, and extremely knowledgeable about music, especially Italian opera, and east and west coast jazz. He was an avid reader with a deep interest in history.

Ted began running in the early seventies and became known as a fearsome competitor with great speed and endurance. He had numerous full and half marathons, and road races to his name. He remained deeply engaged in physical fitness until the end of his life.

Ted lived his life with tremendous grace, passion, and bravery. He touched the hearts of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by many, but no more so than by his two children which he loved endlessly. He was truly the best father anyone could have.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Siteman Cancer Center.