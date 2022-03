Mircheff, Theodore "Ted"

62, passed suddenly March 18, 2022. He leaves his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Mircheff (nee Isbell), mother Helen, son Christopher, and nephew John. Ted was preceded in death by his father Chris, and brothers John and Phil.

Services: Hutchens Funeral Home in Florissant, MO, Visitation March 26th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m.