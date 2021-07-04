Ted was a wonderful volunteer for the West County Senior Center for several years. Ted delivered hundreds of meals on wheels to home bound seniors. Always with a smile on his face and a friendly visit for those he delivered to. I’m so sorry to read of his passing. My deepest sympathies to his family.
Maria Brown
Acquaintance
July 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to Mary and the whole Salvia family, to whom Ted devoted all his love and energy. As years passed and Ted and I grew older, I came to admire him, not just for his kindness and honesty, but for the loving family he and Mary created. I find it hard to believe that he is gone; although I am a decade older. I had always assumed that he would outlive me by many years. I wish he could have.
Joseph Salvia
Brother
July 6, 2021
My sympathies to Mary and the entire Salvia family. I am forever grateful for the generosity given by Ted and Mary to host my wedding reception. May God comfort you in your loss. Reading about Ted's life it was obvious that he brought joy to many.
Bob Bainter
July 5, 2021
Been a long time since we had been together. Jude and I wish our deepest sympathy. Always did enjoy our talks and the rare get together. Hope the rest of the family is doing well
Bill Sutfin
Friend
July 5, 2021
God bless you and your beautiful family you raised.
Jane Burk
Friend
July 5, 2021
TED. WE WILL MISS YOU A LOT. WE HAD A LOT OF GOOD TIMES TOGETHER.
BOB AND BERNIE FJACKE
Friend
July 5, 2021
I could not have had a better teacher, coach, role model of a father to show me how it’s done! My boys tease me with how much I remind them of you and I wear that badge with pride!
Love Always Teddyman
Mark Salvia
Son
July 5, 2021
Salvia Family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May your wonderful memories give you comfort and may his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sue MacPherson
Sue MacPherson
July 5, 2021
Nichole Funk
Friend
July 4, 2021
Rest in Peace dear friend. We love you.
Bob & Emily Garza
Friend
July 3, 2021
Thanks & God bless you Ted for all the happiness & joy you gave my sister, Angelina, at all the Domino games. She so much appreciated all your love & kindness. Thank you for being such a good friend to me and please take care of Mary from Heaven. Love & prayers always.
Pauline Nocifora
Friend
July 3, 2021
Ted's joy of life was contagious. I will always remember the time I spent with him fondly. His extended family is his greatest legacy. Rest in peace Ted until we meet again Sending comfort and love to all family and friends.
Annette AuBuchon
Family
July 3, 2021
We will love you forever and miss you always.
Libby Salvia
Daughter
July 3, 2021
Ted has been a dear friend for many years. We are grateful for the gift of his friendship. We shared prayers, joy, laughter, and many years of good times together. Our hearts go out to his dear family.