My deepest sympathy and condolences to Mary and the whole Salvia family, to whom Ted devoted all his love and energy.

As years passed and Ted and I grew older, I came to admire him, not just for his kindness and honesty, but for the loving family he and Mary created. I find it hard to believe that he is gone; although I am a decade older. I had always assumed that he would outlive me by many years. I wish he could have.



Joseph Salvia Brother July 6, 2021