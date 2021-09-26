Menu
Theodore "Ted" Vogel
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Vogel, Theodore "Ted"

93, Passed Monday, 9/20/21 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Fay Vogel. He leaves 2 children and 5 grandchildren. Memorial: Sat. 10/2/21 1 p.m., (11:30 a.m. Visitation begins) at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran, 11645 Benham Rd., St Louis 63136. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Chapel of the Cross Lutheran at https://www.chapelofthecross.org/give-via-paypal. For more details regarding Ted's life, please visit https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/theodore-vogel/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Chapel of the Cross Lutheran
11645 Benham Rd., St Louis, MO
Oct
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Chapel of the Cross Lutheran
11645 Benham Rd, St Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
