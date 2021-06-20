Asberry, Theresa L.

(nee Azar), age 81, passed peacefully and Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, June 17, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Foy D. Asberry; dear mother and mother-in-law of Marina (Matthew) Struttmann, Theresa "Beth" (Mark) Miller, Lisa Asberry, Stanley (Sharon) Asberry and Anthony Asberry; dear "Sittoo" of Joseph (Jessica) Struttmann, Anna (Jeremy) King, John Struttmann, Brent Martin, James "Brad" Levine II, Austin, Jacob and Chase Asberry; "Great Sittoo" of Foy Struttmann, James and Audrey King. Loving sister of Michael Azar. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at St. Ferdinand Church, Florissant. Inurnment at St. Ferdinand Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.