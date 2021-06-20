Menu
Theresa L. Asberry

Asberry, Theresa L.

(nee Azar), age 81, passed peacefully and Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, June 17, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Foy D. Asberry; dear mother and mother-in-law of Marina (Matthew) Struttmann, Theresa "Beth" (Mark) Miller, Lisa Asberry, Stanley (Sharon) Asberry and Anthony Asberry; dear "Sittoo" of Joseph (Jessica) Struttmann, Anna (Jeremy) King, John Struttmann, Brent Martin, James "Brad" Levine II, Austin, Jacob and Chase Asberry; "Great Sittoo" of Foy Struttmann, James and Audrey King. Loving sister of Michael Azar. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at St. Ferdinand Church, Florissant. Inurnment at St. Ferdinand Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Church
Florissant, MO
Jun
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Church
Florissant, MO
Sincere condolences for your family.
Norm Vogel
Other
June 20, 2021
Mom, I will miss you and I will keep you in my prayers. Please tell Dad I miss him also if you get the chance. I´m sure that one day we will be reunited again. Until then just remember that you are so very special. You will not be forgotten and forever in my heart. I will pray for you.
Stanley Asberry
Family
June 19, 2021
