Sweeney, Theresa Bernadette Hegarty

passed away on November 12, 2020, and leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children John (Jeanne), Kathleen (Dan), Daniel (the late Debbie), Maureen (Peter), Thomas (Terryann), and Teresa (Steven); 17 grandchildren: Sue (Gary), Maureen (Brian), Mike, John, Colin (Jaime), Jennifer, Kristy (Johnny), Kimberly (Preston), Sean (Emily), Chris (Natalie), Tim, Kevin (Jen), Zoe, Julia, Gabe, Esme, and Cayleen; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her brother Edward Hegarty; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved parents John and Catherine Hegarty; her siblings Frank Hegarty, Helen Claypoole, and Catherine Shoppell; and her husband of 54 years, James E. Sweeney.

Theresa, active in St. Anthony's parish while raising six children and working outside the home, never knew a stranger. Her motto was, we can always put another potato in the pot. Theresa was also fierce and stood up for her family and her values. She often cautioned, 'Don't make me get my Irish up.'

While we are heartbroken, we will uphold her legacy of adding another potato to the pot but will be ready to get our Irish up, if need be. We will celebrate Theresa's wonderful life when family are able to gather safely.