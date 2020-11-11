Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa Steininger

Steininger, Theresa

(nee Zoricic) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph I. Steininger; dear mother of Janet (Phil Hunt) Steininger, Joseph G. Steininger, Patricia (Bruce) Sanford and Julia (Jamie Niedbalski) Steininger; dear grandmother of Cole and Evan Sanford; dear sister of Eugene (Carol) Zoricic. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Theresa was a member of Croation Fraternal Union of America Lodge #50. She was a piano player, bridge player, baker, seamstress and gardener extraordinaire.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, November 16, 10 a.m. until prayers at 11 a.m. with Funeral Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for an 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to deGreeff Hospice House or the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
16
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.