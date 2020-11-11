Steininger, Theresa

(nee Zoricic) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph I. Steininger; dear mother of Janet (Phil Hunt) Steininger, Joseph G. Steininger, Patricia (Bruce) Sanford and Julia (Jamie Niedbalski) Steininger; dear grandmother of Cole and Evan Sanford; dear sister of Eugene (Carol) Zoricic. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Theresa was a member of Croation Fraternal Union of America Lodge #50. She was a piano player, bridge player, baker, seamstress and gardener extraordinaire.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, November 16, 10 a.m. until prayers at 11 a.m. with Funeral Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for an 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to deGreeff Hospice House or the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.