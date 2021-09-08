Welker, Theresa

(nee Schwarz) Monday, September 6, 2021. Beloved wife of 75 years to Michael Welker Sr.; loving mother of Theresa (Erwin) Schwarz and Mike Welker Jr.; dear grandmother of Christine, Gaby, Eric, Fred, Lauren, Alexis and Andrea; dear great-grandmother of Hunter, Remy, Tyler, Aston, Benji and Maddie.

Mrs. Welker was a 75 year member of the German Cultural Society.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 10, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the German Cultural Society appreciated.