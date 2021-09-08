Menu
Theresa Welker
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Welker, Theresa

(nee Schwarz) Monday, September 6, 2021. Beloved wife of 75 years to Michael Welker Sr.; loving mother of Theresa (Erwin) Schwarz and Mike Welker Jr.; dear grandmother of Christine, Gaby, Eric, Fred, Lauren, Alexis and Andrea; dear great-grandmother of Hunter, Remy, Tyler, Aston, Benji and Maddie.

Mrs. Welker was a 75 year member of the German Cultural Society.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 10, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the German Cultural Society appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
