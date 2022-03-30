Menu
Theresia Boscacci
1929 - 2022
1929
2022
Lindbergh High School
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO
Graveside service
Apr, 4 2022
11:15a.m.
St. Trinity Lutheran Cemetery
Boscacci, Theresia

(nee Fittinghoff) age 92, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday March 27, 2022. Theresia was born on July 28, 1929, to Heinrich and Emilie (nee Busing) Fittinghoff in Werne, Germany. She was the twelfth of twelve children. After becoming a pediatric nurse and while working in Basel Switzerland, she met her husband, Richard Boscacci. They married in Germany in 1955 and came back to his hometown of St. Louis to share the next 63 years together. In addition to being an amazing wife and mother to two children, she enjoyed 38 years working in the cafeteria at Lindbergh High School.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, and her siblings.

She is survived by her loving children Linda Herrick and Kevin (Oya) Boscacci and dear grandchildren Sean Herrick & Mia Boscacci.

Services: Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 @ 11:15 a.m. @ St. Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2000 Lemay Ferry Road. Services are being handled by John L. Ziegenhein South County Location.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
Apr
4
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
St. Trinity Lutheran Cemetery
2000 Lemay Ferry Road, MO
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
