5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
17
Service
7:00p.m.
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Mark & Anna Stewart
Friend
September 17, 2021
Added a few more pics
Miss you Tom
Mark & Anna
Tom, my best buddy going to miss you!
Your crazy sense of humor.
Gone but never forgotten!
Mark & Anna Stewart
September 17, 2021
Tom, Rest In Peace you will be missed.
John McLaughlin
September 17, 2021
We will miss you at the lodge.
Wish I could have been there.
Rest in peace my brother.
Greg Biskup elks#9
September 15, 2021
I don´t know why you´re gone Tom but Ronn Zahra and I were just talking about you last Thursday. About how much we enjoyed serving you at O´Connels Pub. Funny as can be always smiling, obviously intelligent. And I believe spoke from his heart. It was a pleasure to know you buddy . RIP
Jerry Morris
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Father. Glad you have so many pictures of good times to reflect on. Love and hugs.
SHARON SMITH
September 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Tom was an exceptionally kind, generous and funny person. I'm glad to have known him and feel blessed to have recently spent time with him. Great memories. He is missed.
Laura Tanase
September 13, 2021
so sorry about what happened
BOBBIE ANN BRUNS
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Tom was a good friend and will be missed by all.
Ron Wilshusen
Friend
September 12, 2021
So many great memories since 1954, gonna miss you a whole lot Buddy.
Larry W. Gates
September 12, 2021
Our condolences to the family.
He was a great friend, left behind lasting memories.
We will miss you Tom a kind soul.
Gone but never forgotten!