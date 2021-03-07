Menu
Thomas Raymond Behrmann

Behrmann, Thomas Raymond

Tom peacefully passed on Mar. 2, 2021 at age 77. Beloved husband of Diane Behrmann (deceased); loving father of Christopher (Carly) Behrmann; dear grandfather of Noah and Ryan Behrmann; son of the late Raymond and Amy Behrmann; brother of Don (Jane) and Paul (Carole) Behrmann; brother-in-law of Dennis (Shelia) and Mark Early; dear friend of Jacqueline Meek; loving uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to everyone. Tom was Vice-President and Sales Engineer for Behrmann Company for 49 years, well respected and liked in the industry, never knew a stranger, was always ready to help everyone he knew and was ever grateful to his loyal customers. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services private. Friends and family may send condolences at ziegenheinfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Tom was my first love at age 18. We were reunited in early 2015 and our first lunch lasted almost five hours. When I would fly home to St. Louis from Texas we had lunches and dinners and I am so grateful for our reunion. You are now at peace dear Tom.
Sandra Jaschke Medina
Friend
September 27, 2021
This is to let Paul know that we want to offer sympathy at the death of his brother Tom. Mike attended SLUH with Paul and was best man at our wedding. Sorry that we were not able to express our sadness in person during this most difficult of years for all. May memories of Tom continue to bless the Behrmann family.
Trish Curtis and Mike Goeke
March 19, 2021
On behalf of the students from St. Mary´s High School, those who were Tom´s classmates (Class of 1962), those who were there when he was there (September 1958 - June 1962) and walked the same hallways and all the students who came afterwards, we extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Tom´s family and want you to know that we too share in your sorrow and grieve for your loss. Also know that Tom´s time here at St. Mary´s will not be forgotten and whenever Dragons gather and talk turns to the days of auld lang syne, Tom will most certainly be included. Danny Slay Class of 1967 Board Member St. Mary´s Alumni Association
St. Mary's High School
March 13, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the Behrmann family. I had the priviledge of working with Tom for many years as a consulting engineer. He was a class act that will be greatly missed.
Andy Rein (BRiC Partnership)
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Tom's family on his passing. Tom was such a nice man, so kind and considerate and I loved working with him. This world lost a wonderful person. God be with you all.
Eileen Snelson
March 9, 2021
Tom was a heck of a Rugby player in College and a real gentlemen. I am saddened to Hear of his passing. Rest In Peace!
Mike Herzog
March 8, 2021
Paul, I am so sorry to hear of your brother´s death. Condolences from the Minden family.
Gerry (Geralyn Minden) Duffin
March 7, 2021
