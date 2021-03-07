Behrmann, Thomas Raymond
Tom peacefully passed on Mar. 2, 2021 at age 77. Beloved husband of Diane Behrmann (deceased); loving father of Christopher (Carly) Behrmann; dear grandfather of Noah and Ryan Behrmann; son of the late Raymond and Amy Behrmann; brother of Don (Jane) and Paul (Carole) Behrmann; brother-in-law of Dennis (Shelia) and Mark Early; dear friend of Jacqueline Meek; loving uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to everyone. Tom was Vice-President and Sales Engineer for Behrmann Company for 49 years, well respected and liked in the industry, never knew a stranger, was always ready to help everyone he knew and was ever grateful to his loyal customers. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services private. Friends and family may send condolences at ziegenheinfuneralhome.com