On behalf of the students from St. Mary´s High School, those who were Tom´s classmates (Class of 1962), those who were there when he was there (September 1958 - June 1962) and walked the same hallways and all the students who came afterwards, we extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Tom´s family and want you to know that we too share in your sorrow and grieve for your loss. Also know that Tom´s time here at St. Mary´s will not be forgotten and whenever Dragons gather and talk turns to the days of auld lang syne, Tom will most certainly be included. Danny Slay Class of 1967 Board Member St. Mary´s Alumni Association

St. Mary's High School March 13, 2021