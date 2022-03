Bunten, Thomas Stephen

born October 1, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, died February 9, 2021 in Texas, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Tom donated his body to Science at the University of North Texas Medical School; thus, Funeral Rites and Blessing of Tom's Ashes with Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 7851 State Rd. YY, Washington, MO 63090.

Beloved son of the late Rosemary M. Bunten (nee McGuckin) & August S. Bunten Sr.; dear father of Veronica F. Bunten & Stephanie R. Bunten, & dear grandfather of Dakota Bunten & Adrien Benson; dear brother of Gerard S. (Marta) Bunten, Mary L. (Paul) Winterowd, Joanne M. (Jerome) Frick, Frances L. Bunten, August S. Jr. (Carole) Bunten, Jane M. Bunten, Kevin S. (Jim Heaton) Bunten, & the late Fabian S. Bunten & John M. Bunten; dear uncle of Kellie, Kevin, Jason, Mark, Katherine, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Erik, Robert, Brian, & James; dear nephew of Michael C. (Patricia) McGuckin (Arizona) & Mary Louise Todd; dear cousin, & dear friend to many.